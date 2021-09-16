Friday, Sept. 10
Noon: Announce homecoming court candidates at the end of HS lunch in the MS gym. Take photo for Leader and Waverly paper.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Paint school windows. Senior — lunchroom, Juniors — Main Entrance, Sophomores — Science Wing, Freshman, Art Wing
Sunday, Sept .12
6 p.m. — Ironman Volleyball HS Gym
7:30 p.m. — Powderpuff Football — Football Field (As soon as Ironman Volleyball is over)
Dress up Days:
Monday, Sept. 13: Bikers vs Surfers
Tuesday, Sept. 14: Farmers vs Frats
Wednesday, Sept .15: Bums vs Business
Thursday, Sept. 16: 2:15 p.m. dismissal schedule (school day ends at 3:15 p.m. like normal)
Class colors:
Seniors — black/toga
Juniors — white
Sophomores — purple
Freshman — blue
8th — green
7th — pink
6th — yellow
Staff — red
2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Decorate golf carts
Thursday evening after volleyball game, decorate high school gym
Friday, Sept 17: Panther Spirit Day!
8-9 a.m. — Finish Golf Carts
9-11 a.m. = Battle of the Classes
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Lunch/Tailgate
12:30 p.m. Homeroom Check-in
12:45 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. — Pep Rally HS Gym, includes elementary and open to the public
2:05 p.m. — Coronation
2:10 p.m. — Parade
7 p.m. — Varsity Football Game vs Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School
Saturday, Sept. 18 — Homecoming Dance 8-11 p.m.