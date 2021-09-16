Tripoli homecoming court and attendants

The homecoming court and attendants for Tripoli High School’s homecoming are: Front row: Andi Kingsbury (freshman), Keyra Krueger (junior), Deven DeGroote (queen candidate), Lauren Funk (queen candidate), Kylee Bartz (queen candidate), Marina Biermann(queen candidate) and Payton Parmeter (sophomore). Back row: Hayden Loftsgard (freshman), Blake Ladage (junior), Austin Bremner (king candidate), James Davis (king candidate), Liam Carlson (king candidate), Jase Hereid (king candidate) and Breven Biermann (sophomore).

 Courtesy photo

Friday, Sept. 10

Noon: Announce homecoming court candidates at the end of HS lunch in the MS gym. Take photo for Leader and Waverly paper.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Paint school windows. Senior — lunchroom, Juniors — Main Entrance, Sophomores — Science Wing, Freshman, Art Wing

Sunday, Sept .12

6 p.m. — Ironman Volleyball HS Gym

7:30 p.m. — Powderpuff Football — Football Field (As soon as Ironman Volleyball is over)

Dress up Days:

Monday, Sept. 13: Bikers vs Surfers

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Farmers vs Frats

Wednesday, Sept .15: Bums vs Business

Thursday, Sept. 16: 2:15 p.m. dismissal schedule (school day ends at 3:15 p.m. like normal)

Class colors:

Seniors — black/toga

Juniors — white

Sophomores — purple

Freshman — blue

8th — green

7th — pink

6th — yellow

Staff — red

2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Decorate golf carts

Thursday evening after volleyball game, decorate high school gym

Friday, Sept 17: Panther Spirit Day!

8-9 a.m. — Finish Golf Carts

9-11 a.m. = Battle of the Classes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Lunch/Tailgate

12:30 p.m. Homeroom Check-in

12:45 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. — Pep Rally HS Gym, includes elementary and open to the public

2:05 p.m. — Coronation

2:10 p.m. — Parade

7 p.m. — Varsity Football Game vs Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School

Saturday, Sept. 18 — Homecoming Dance 8-11 p.m.