A new deputy joined the ranks of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
Shane Buchholz, 28, was deputized by Bremer County Supervisor Chairman Dewey Hildebrandt, the former sheriff, at the board chambers in the Bremer County Courthouse.
Buchholz was sporting a beard, a new trend that his boss, Sheriff Dan Pickett, allowed for the first time this year from November through April, as per the new policy in the handbook, as long as the beards stay at a quarter inch in length and are neatly trimmed. Buchholz’s was both, so on his first day on the job he was in full compliance, ready to be sworn in.
As might be expected on such milestone occasions, Buchholz was slightly nervous. He started reciting the oath of office after Hildebrandt, but the former Sheriff quickly reminded him that he needs to raise his right hand first. The deputy obliged in stride and the ceremony continued without a hitch.
Watching the swearing-in were the deputy’s proud parents, Angie, an assistant abstractor at the Bremer County Abstract Company in Waverly, and his dad Brian, a farmer and a truck driver. Sherif Pickett, Chief Deputy Robert Whitney and Detective Jason Ellison, were also present, representing Deputy Buchholz’s work family.
His hiring completes the 14-member law enforcement agency, making Buchholz the second youngest deputy on the force after Jackson Schmidt, who is 23, and was hired in May.
After the paperwork on Monday, Buchholz will start third-shift training with Sgt. Sean Hartman to learn the agency ins and outs, and when he is deemed ready, he is expected to work second shift.
Coming full circle
Deputy Buchholz graduated from Tripoli High School in 2012, where he enjoyed football and baseball. He then earned a general studies degree at Kirkwood Community College, and then continued his education at the University of Iowa where he earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations with an emphasis on Conflict and Foreign Policy. The scope of his education would come in handy in his daily job as he starts to patrol the county. What may also be helpful is his prior experience in the military and law enforcement.
He served in the Navy, and was stationed first in San Diego and later in San Antonio, and when he eventually returned to Iowa, he served in the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office and most recently, at the Waterloo Police Department.
Between the two agencies, Deputy Buchholz sampled what it is like to work for a small and a big law enforcement entity, leading him to conclude that he is likely to fit best in Bremer County, where the sheriff’s office is a medium-sized agency.
Sheriff Pickett said he is pleased with the new hire.
“I was impressed by his credentials, his interview and past law enforcement experience,” Pickett said.
Besides the experience under his belt, Deputy Buchholz is ready to learn about his new environment wholeheartedly. He says his life has come full circle as he is returning to the county where he was born in a new role.
In his spare time, he loves to workout and enjoys the company of his dog, Thor, a Golden Retriever.
The two have already moved to town and are eager to get to know the community.
Mom Angie said that she and dad Brian are thrilled that their son has returned to the area in a professional capacity.
“We are very proud that he is willing to protect and serve our community, especially with all the scrutiny and criticism that law enforcement officers are subjected to these days,” Angie told Waverly Newspapers. “It makes us even more proud that he is willing to step into this important role.”
She quipped that she has never seen her son with a beard before, a comment which made Buchholz smile.
“I just want to fit in,” he said. “I feel like I am back home.”