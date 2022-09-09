A North Iowa Cedar League conference matchup between Tripoli and Janesville brought on a rowdy fan section from both schools.
The Wildcats started off the game by getting the opening point. Tripoli wasn't far behind though. The Panther's Emilee Blasberg blasted a kill over the net to give Tripoli the 5-3 lead.
Janesville was keeping the game close throughout the first set but a kill attempt that went wide widen the Panthers lead to 11-7.
Tripoli forced Janesville to take their first timeout of the set when they took a 15-9 lead.
A big kill from Kendall Thompson brought the Wildcats to within two points, 16-14.
After a back and forth with both teams trading points, Tripoli took their first time out up 18-16.
Payton Parmeter took control of a scrambling ball and got the kill to give Tripoli the 21-18 lead.
A long rally ended set one with Tripoli taking the 25-21 win to go 1-0 in sets.
A failed kill attempt by the Wildcats gave the Panthers an early 5-4 lead in set two.
Thompson continued her dominance on the outside with a big kill to give Janesville the 11-9 lead.
Janesville continued to hold onto the slimmest of leads in set two. The margin stayed within three as the Wildcats took a 15-12 lead.
After allowing two more quick points, the Panthers took a timeout down 17-13.
Zoey Barnes was the next Wildcat to get a big kill to give Janesville the 20-15 lead. The Panthers were able to bring the score to within one, 21-20. The Wildcats were able to fend off Tripoli to take set two, 25-22 and tie the game up at 1-1.
Janesville was able to keep the momentum on their side to take an early 6-2 lead. The Wildcats were able to keep the sizable lead, going up 16-9, forcing Tripoli to take a timeout.
The Wildcats held their lead for most of the set, taking a 20-12 lead. Tripoli was not going down quietly though, battling back to a 22-17 deficit. Janesville took another time out up 22-21. The Panthers were able to battle back and force extra points, tying it up at 24-24. After trading points, Tripoli was able to win the set 27-25, taking a 2-1 set advantage.
In set four, Janesville tied it up early 3-3. Isabel Bernard got an ace to give Tripoli the lead back 6-5.
The Panthers were the first to hit 10 points, taking a 10-6 lead. After taking a 13-7 lead, Tripoli forced Janesville to take a time out. A kill by Lauryn Podhajsky prompted Tripoli to take a time out up 14-10.
After the time out, Tripoli stepped on the gas pedal and took the 10-14 lead. The Panthers capped off the victory with a set four 25-19 win.