Betty and Denny Meyer were witnesses to history on Thursday afternoon.
The Waverly couple who has lived near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Third Street Southeast since 1970 strolled over to a spot near the old Cedar River span that had colloquially referred to as the Green Bridge as Minnowa Construction started to remove the first of the six trusses.
Betty Meyer had mixed emotions as the bridge was being demolished.
“At first, I was teary-eyed with it coming down, but we realized that we got flooded out in ’08 because of it,” Betty said. “It probably needed to go.
“I know there are a lot of people who would have like to have seen it stay here, but it’s interesting to see it go.”
After the removal of the decking and the cantilever sidewalk within the prior few weeks, the taking down of the trusses was the next step in the project to clear the 104-year-old structure from the river. The Waverly City Council had settled on the span’s exit earlier this year after more than six years of it being closed.
In February 2015, WHKS and Co., which serves as the city’s bridge management firm, had ordered the Green Bridge to be closed due to diminished structural integrity of the piers and abutments as well as the steel itself. Casey Faber, who oversees the inspections for the firm, felt it soon may not be able to withstand the staggered single vehicles crossing it or even pedestrians going between downtown and Southeast Elementary School.
The bridge was built in 1917 as the Harmon Street Bridge, what Third Street Southeast was known as at the time. Prior to its closure, the city had placed a 5-ton limit on the span as a way of traffic control and to extend its life.
In 2001, a task force tried to come up with a plan to either fix or replace the bridge, but no consensus was reached. After the 2015 closure, the council attempted to come up with a plan itself for the bridge’s future.
With Faber and City Engineer Mike Cherry providing input, the council considered at first repairing the trestle to add another 20 years of life while maintaining the weight limits and historical nature of the bridge. However, rising costs led to a reversal in a final vote to strike down the plan.
Later, the council approved a plan to convert the bridge into a pedestrian/bicycle span. But after a 4-3 vote for the resolution, then-Mayor Dean Soash vetoed it, hoping that a later council would have a more robust majority.
Last year, the council considered the possibility of replacing the bridge with a two-lane concrete version with some elements of the old one, utilizing a $1 million Department of Transportation grant that had been available to the city for a long time. But in May 2020, the council voted down a resolution to accept a financial agreement for replacement.
Finally, the council voted on Oct. 4 to approve a contract with Minnowa to remove it for $165,300.
Cherry, the city engineer, told Waverly Newspapers that Minnowa expects to complete the removal process by Christmas. That includes six trusses, three bridge spans and two piers.
“The Historic Preservation Commission has identified a piece of one truss to salvage and display in South Riverside Park near the Fifth Avenue Southwest shelter,” Cherry said.
Betty Meyer said it was interesting to follow the discussions over the bridge during the last six-plus years.
“I’m glad that they are taking it down,” she said. “I’m hoping to live quite a bit longer here, and I don’t want to be flooded out again.”
She thinks that an eventual replacement is one topic of discussion for city leaders.
“It would be interesting to see if they can come up with some options for that,” Betty said. “It’s (been up) a long time. There’s a lot of bridges that are not safe anymore. It probably needed to come down.”