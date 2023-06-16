Who can devour this in one day? For breakfast,16 egg whites and some oatmeal. For lunch, a salad, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a soda and candy bars. For dinner, a piece of fish or chicken with rice and veggies.
And let’s not forget the two protein shakes in between the staple meals– one is the afternoon snack and the other one is kind of a nightcap right before bed.
That all adds up to roughly 4,000 calories a day, twice the amount of a regular diet.
Who would stay on this self-imposed diet for over two years?
And more to the point: Why ?
Waverly native Todd Dralle has his own answers to these questions and he is ready to put them to the test.
On Tuesday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m. Iowa time, the Des Moines business consultant will make his mark by trying to lift the historic Dinnie Stones in Scotland, a feat reached by only 238 people in the world since 1860, according to the Dinnie Stones Facebook page.
He may be the first Iowan to attempt it, he believes, as he has scoured through the records to see where he fits in the lifting lore of this challenge.
For Todd, regardless of the outcome, Tuesday’s lift will be the culmination of a long road of discipline and dreaming, which have led him to Scotland’s storied town of Potarch, Aberdeenshire, where the stones, originally used in the 1830s as counterweights for maintenance of the town bridge, reside just outside the Potarch Cafe.
Todd’s efforts will be witnessed by his wife, Bethany, who will be with him on site.
In Dunkerton, Iowa, his mom, Pam Turner, and his step dad Curt Turner, who lost their Waverly home in the 500-year flood of 2008, will be watching a Facebook Live feed, along with Todd’s 4-year-old son, Calvin.
In Waverly, his grandmothers, Shirley Bonzer and Karen Dralle, will also be glued to their cell phones for the livecast.
In Des Moines, where Todd lives, several close friends will also be cheering him on from afar.
Here is how you can join: https://facebook.com/events/s/todds-dinnie-stone-lift/204412755392580/
How Todd Dralle got here
Attempting to lift the Dinnie Stones on June 20th will be the crowning glory of 15 years of buildup to this moment.
At 6 foot 5 inches tall, and weighing 265 pounds now as Todd has always cut an imposing presence in any crowd.
When was in college and weighing 30 pounds less, he earned the nickname Refrigerator Man, a gift from one of his young cousins, who was so impressed by Todd’s dimensions that at the sight of him, he quipped, “He is as big as the refrigerator!”
Right away, Todd loved the comparison and claimed it as his nickname.
“That’s because I am as big as a refrigerator,” he laughed.
But now that he has added 35 pounds to his college weight as a result of the training, Todd owns the moniker as he has earned it with an effort he is proud of.
At Waverly-Shell Rock High School, where he graduated from in 2005, he did some lifting, but mostly spent his time running on the track team.
Since then, weightlifting has been a part of his life.
As it turned out, it wasn’t until the pandemic hit in 2020 that he focused on lifting more deliberately, and inspired by a reality show called, The Strongest Man in History, he decided to train for a goal.
“It changed the direction of my life,” he said.
Eventually, as he and Bethany were planning a trip to England for a family reunion, their first overseas trip, it dawned on Todd that he could add the stone lifting to the excitement of the overseas experience.
Hence the intense training and the diet to gain weight.
It has taken three years of purposeful workouts for Todd to get to this point and he has poured countless hours working with a virtual coach to meet his goals and eating for weight gain rather than pleasure.
“I wish I was eating my favorite food,” he said. “Pizza and burritos are my favorite.”
Thinking about the Dinnie Stones lift from Iowa
Contemplating the adventure he is about to embark on over the weekend, Todd says he is not nervous.
In practice, he has lifted up to 750 pounds, but he is not over confident either.
He is quick to admit that it is one thing to imagine the moment and a very different experience to be in it.
A lot can happen in real life that is not part of the planning.
Todd has been training with special weights, gripping onto metal rings similar to the ones attached to the stones.
“With the stones, there can be a shift when you lift them so that can throw you off balance,” he said.
In his effort to claim a spot in history, Todd briefly contemplated wearing a kilt but didn’t get around to buying one, so he will settle for simplicity – a t-shirt, shorts and a weightlifting belt.
He will warm up as usual before stepping up to the mat to make it happen. Todd says he has no rituals he observes, just a sense of happiness and fulfillment that he is “blessed” with the opportunity to try.
He hopes for mental and muscle mettle to hold, for just 2 seconds the two stones in each hand, just enough to lift them off the ground and let some wind go under them.
His left hand will be lifting the smaller stone at 318 pounds and his right hand will tackle the bigger one at 414 pounds.
“Time moves weird when you are under that strain,” he said. “I am going to be hanging on to dear life for as long as I can.
It feels like a long two seconds, I can tell you that from training ”
If the wind does go under the stones Todd lifts, that will put him in the ranks of the small club of lifters who had signed their names in the record book as having accomplished the challenge.
Todd said once he heard the story of the Dinnie Stones, he was mesmerized by it. Donald Dinnie, who first lifted the stones in 1860, carried them across the Potarch Bridge, starting the tradition of the challenge.
“He was the Michael Jordan of athletics of that time,” Todd said.
Not just lifting goals
Todd has other goals, too.
Recently, he finished a master’s degree in business administration at Upper Iowa University, his second advanced degree. His first master’s was in English and he accomplished this in 2012 at the University of Northern Iowa, his undergraduate alma mater and also the place where he met his future wife.
In prepping for the stone lifting, Todd has had the support of his wife and family.
“Beth has been a huge supporter this entire time,” he said. “She is excited for me to be done.”
An unusual goal
But Todd is not doing it for glory or fame. In fact, few of his co-workers know of his endeavor.
To him, it is a personal goal.
“It’s an unusual goal,” he said. “This is weird. It’s good to be weird, there's a lot of people that walking around with a crazy dream in their head but they never do it.
“I think that life is kinda of an adventure,” he said. “What’s the worst case scenario? I go there and I don’t succeed, I still get to see this beautiful part of the country, I get to be with family… I’d hate to be an old man and think, ‘Man, I’d love to have done this, but I never tried.”
If he succeeds, Todd said he would not like to add the accomplishment to his nickname.
“I’ve been the Refrigerator Man for 10 years, I’ll stick with that,” he said.
“I’m just going to get out there and give it my best.”