Through the 2022 Bill and Linda Tubbs Teaching Connections offered by the University of Northern Iowa College of Education, teachers and related school professionals can share and learn from post-COVID strategies and innovations for teaching practices, leadership and wellness both inside and outside the classroom.
This year’s conference remains virtual and is offered in two sessions over two days: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
While life has evolved since COVID-19 emerged, teachers in pre-K through 12th grade settings across the state continue to respond and adapt to the challenges it brought, both personally and professionally.
Featured speakers include:
- Renee Heiberger, EdD, and Vanessa Hardaway, addressing “Strive or Survive: Overcoming Burnout in the Classroom”
- Sara Russell, Iowa Teacher of the Year, speaking on “Observations and Actions in Response to the Post-Quarantine Classroom.”
Panelists joining Russell to discuss “Perspectives: Managing Change as a Result of COVID-19”
- Tony Voss, superintendent, Hudson Community Schools
- Kenan Brod, teacher, Fairfax County (Virginia) Public Schools
- Holly Daniel, teacher, Rhoades Elementary, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Cory Arensdorf, teacher, Waterloo Community Schools
More information about each of the speakers can be found on the UNI website. The event is free and open to all UNI faculty and staff and teaching-related professionals. Register here to receive links to the sessions.
The annual professional development opportunity is sponsored by a donation to the UNI Foundation from Bill and Linda Tubbs.