Revving up the crowd's adrenaline, tuff trucks thundered through the speed bumps on the track at the Bremer County Fair grandstand on a pleasant Monday.
Twenty-five truckloads of dirt Chad Heim Excavating brought in Monday morning would be gone again in 24 hours.
More than 50 entries, including women, rolled through this year’s Tuff Truck Madness.
2022 Fair Queen Sydney Matthias — Miss Readlyn — took the first lap in exhibition.
Amber McCubbin of Waverly, formerly of Tripoli, chatted with a family friend who leaned against the spectator gates while waiting for the emergency medical personnel who staff the race to return from a medical call elsewhere.
More than one racer equipped a truck with a red-white-and-blue light bar. One of these sputtered out on a hairpin turn.
“He’s trying to pull somebody over, I think,” the announcer quipped.
Fans packed most of the bleachers, and dozens more peered down from the golf course bluff above, skirting the admission fee while the announcers commented about tee time.
To sweeten the downtime, Matthias and helpers drove around in a Polaris side-by-side tossing T-shirts from the sponsor, Dale’s Service Inc.
How it started
More than a decade ago, the Bremer County Fair brought in monster trucks as a new activity. About nine years ago, the current style of event now termed Tuff Truck Madness began with stock vehicle racers taking the jumps.
Before that, the it was the national Tuff Truck Challenge that goes along with the Monster Truck national competition.
The difference comes down to suspension, said Josh Gilbert, who heads the Tuff Truck event committee for the Bremer County Fair Board.
With monster trucks, Gilbert said, the frame is custom-built with better suspension to take dirt jumps with a gentle landing.
All three categories in Waverly’s Tuff Truck Madness show Monday were manufactured as road vehicles — long- and short-wheel-base trucks, as well as cars.
“We’re just taking vehicles that somebody was driving last week down the road, the way it was manufactured, and running them down the track,” Gilbert said. “That’s what people liked because it was just the friends’, family’s (or) neighbor’s old junk truck running them that way before taking it to the junkyard.”
It may be madness, but there is money to it.
The awards for each class were $500 for first-place, $350 for second, $200 for third, and $100 for fourth, per the signup form.
Making it happen
Gilbert started on the Fair Board by happenstance when they needed more volunteers to make the event possible, moving there from the auxiliary board.
It takes a lot more than just the day of to make the event happen. Volunteers help make the track and make sure everything is safe for the spectators and racers.
Jayson Hoppenworth, the head tech official and a fair board member, volunteers to fly the flags to start the race. Hoppenworth is to whom Gilbert goes when something needs doing.
Travis Chapman volunteers to help build the jumps every year.
Chad Heim, with his self-titled excavating and trucking business in Waverly, carts 25 loads of dirt in Monday morning and out Tuesday, weather permitting.
Like many if not all races and demolition derbies, the drivers must sign a waiver saying they assume the risk of competing and that they will not sue.
Vehicles have flipped over. Gilbert said there have been no serious injuries that require hospitalization in the last three or four years.
"The note of pride for me is that we have cut down the last jump to make it a lot safer and we have not had anyone go to the hospital since we cut down the jump," Gilbert said.
"It’s still somewhat dangerous but it’s not as dangerous as it has been in the past," he said.
In the beginning, Gilbert participated in the race and minivan demo derby that used to occur after the race. This year the minivans raced with the small wheel-base vehicles.
"It is pretty exciting because normally you can't jump a stock car but here it is encouraged," Gilbert said. "You get to beat the crap out of a vehicle and nobody cares. The adrenaline of knowing you might get hurt doing this is pretty fun. If I happen to win money great, but if not that's fine."
"It is a lot of fun to drive in the event and it is a lot of fun to watch," Gilbert said.