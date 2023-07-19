On Monday, the Bremer County Fair grandstand will open their week long ticket of events with Tuff Truck Madness, a race filled with cars bound for the junkyard.
“It’s a race for people to bring their old cars, trucks, vans or whatever they’ve got,” Josh Gilbert said. “Really anything that’s bound for the junkyard can run in this race. It’s a lot of fun and a good way to send out those cars.”
The races will get started at 7 p.m., rain or shine, with the winner of each race moving on and the night culminating with the finals where the winner will receive $500 for each class, car, long wheel base and short wheel base.
While the event itself won’t be changing much for this year, once the new fairgrounds open, Gilbert is hoping to make Tuff Truck bigger and better.
“We’ve had to cut down some of the jumps near the end because of how close the stands are to the track,” Gilbert said. “Once we move to the new fairgrounds, we are hoping to make some of the jumps bigger since we will have some more room to play with.”
In the past, the competition has seen up to 55 competitors and Gilbert is hoping for another great turnout.