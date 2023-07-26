At Monday night’s Bremer County Fair, auto race fans were treated to three hours of dirt car competition sending beater vehicles over large earthen jumps that eventually sidelined most of them. Event Chairman Josh Gilbert said there were nearly sixty drivers this year, a record. They came from all over Northeast Iowa.
He summarized the rules to me as being a war of attrition. Questionably sound vehicles would be battered over the course of nearly ten, separate laps until one managed to survive the pounding and then roar (mufflers be damned) across the last finish line victorious. “This is not a demolition Derby,” he quickly pointed out, “they’re too dangerous. Here, the drivers race against the clock. The fastest win.” He described the vehicles involved as “either on their way to the junkyard or coming out of one.”
In his pre-race speech to the competitors, he explained the situation. During the course of this advisements were sprinkled, admonitions such as, “if your car is dead,” and “if your car winds up sitting on the concrete wall.” It is a different world.
Over the course of driving a lap, one had to negotiate six very large berms which would send the cars and trucks airborne, to land very hard on the far side. On paper, it sounds simple enough, on the rigors of the track, well, it’s a rolling catastrophe. The sound of one of those wrecks crashing to the ground is unique and riveting. Lots of solid rattling...
The Bremer County Fair Queen, Lily Mayo of Sumner, told me she was also the Beef Queen and said she enjoyed both titles. She’s on her way to Coe College to major in business and marketing. She drove a large rusted-out SUV on the initial lap to officially open the competition and assured me she was going to gun it over the jumps, which she did. I asked her if she was nervous and she said no, “I’m just excited to drive out there.” And indeed, excitement seemed the prevailing sentiment shared by all participants. They were going to have real fun by mercilessly rendering their vehicles scrap fodder, oh and maybe win.
And then they were racing, screaming over the jumps. Two vehicles on two separate tracks competed. There were early heats, then the fastest advanced to later rounds. The final three races were head-to-head. The last vehicles left rolling, the ones that crossed the finish line first and could successfully brake to a stop, won the checks.
There are three categories: Cars, Short Trucks, and Long Trucks. In the Car Division, over half the late model eyesores (decorated colorfully by spray paint) had broken down after the first two rounds. In competition, car body parts flew everywhere: fenders, mirrors, entire bumpers. Wrecking trucks were ubiquitous as many vehicles simply stopped working in mid-lap. No one was injured, other than perhaps for some wounded pride.
But from start to finish, for several hours, oh boy. The sights, sounds, and smells were engrossing.
Any number of calamities befell the intrepid drivers. Trucks stalled, several got hung up going over the jumps and had to be pushed back down to the track. The hood on one car flew open and couldn’t be closed, rendering the driver blind. One SUV went flying over a jump and came down nose first on the other side, its front end landing in a hole that competition had created. It stood there, vertical, until help arrived. No one had ever seen one of those before.
There were never any collisions. No roll-overs. Just relentless damage done to otherwise innocent conveyances, most of which looked like they couldn’t run even before the first race. The crowd screamed and clapped at their efforts. There were lots of children there. They loved it. They especially lit up when drivers crash-landed on the dirt. As the emergency vehicles were coming out to haul in another wrecked auto that had died right in front of where I was sitting, a little girl next to me, a toddler, pointed her finger at the smoldering wreck and said, “He broke it.” Yes, he did.
There was a growing pile of parts discarded near the finish line. People came up to take them, for what reason I cannot imagine.
The Fair Queen and her friends fired T-shirts into the crowd. Food and drink was everywhere all the time. And little kids quickly fell to doing what they most love to do in such situations, chase each other all over the place. Needless to say, a good time was had by everyone. You gotta experience it to believe it. The energy was palpable.
After the race, I talked with the winner of the Car Division, Terry Reicks of Vinton, Iowa, age 31. He was all sweaty with grimy hands, but beaming, holding his winning check of $500. He told me he travels the northeast Iowa circuit of such events.
“Waverly is the best of them,” he said, “they do things right here.”
He was driving a 2002 Buick Century, or what was left of one. I asked him what repairs would be necessary before the next race. He said, “Radiators take a real pounding, because the car often lands directly on them after a jump. But I just fix enough to get me to the next one and let it go from there.” He added that it was painful to land after a jump, but you don’t feel it until the next day.
I asked him why he did it. “It’s safer than a demolition derby,” he allowed, “and less expensive than a stock car race.” That made sense. He went on, “It might look like we’re going slow from the stands, but if you’re in the car, you’re moving. Feels like you’re doing 100.”
So there’s that thrill-of-the-race thing. This actually seems a safe way to get that out of one’s system. Something for young competitors, men and women, to do with their spare time and money.
A great night was had by all.