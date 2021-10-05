The Cedar Falls Library will be screening a free 17-minute documentary, “Chasing the Checker Flag: Tunis Speedway|Waterloo, Iowa,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Overman Park.
This short film documents the historical Tunis Speedway, a dirt racing track located in Waterloo, which operated from the 1950s to 1983. The film features local historian Jim Volgarino and rarely seen photographs displaying the Tunis Speedway’s 35-year history.
The historical presentation is part of a series produced by FORTEPAN IOWA (fortepan.us), a photo archive project of Iowa family snapshots based at the University of Northern Iowa.
Tunis Speedway was a popular quarter-mile dirt racing track in the Waterloo area that drew crowds upwards of 5,000 and was an important part of Iowa race car culture.
After the short film screening, Volgarino will encourage attendees to share their own personal memories about the racetrack. Students from the Interactive Digital Studies program at the University of Northern Iowa will display posters, stickers, and other items they have created from the rare collection of Tunis racing photographs now located in the Fortepan Iowa archive.
The rain location for the screening will be at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
The Cedar Falls Public Library and FORTEPAN IOWA are co-sponsoring the event, which is funded by Humanities Iowa.