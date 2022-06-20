These are my opinions and this is the opinion page so…
In difficult times, people turn again to magic.
“This is too hard, just tell me what to do. Don’t make me think.”
And so we still hear from Margery and other idiots plus the religious groups that condone-by-concealing pedophilia and other sex crimes performed by the trusted leaders. Just tell me what to do.
Twenty-five people have been treated for burns in northern Switzerland after they walked across hot coals as part of a team-building exercise. Just tell me what to do.
Insurrection? Just tell me what to do.
More and more and more guns and the glorification of guns as the solution to everything? Just tell me what to do.
Wear my khakis? Just tell me what to do.
List the pedophiles and sex addicts but don’t tell anyone effectively in church, children’s groups, sports, entertainment... Don’t make me think. Just tell me what to do.
Don’t believe sworn statements? Just tell me what to do.
Vote this way? Just tell me what to do.
Blame that way? Just tell me what to do.
Send money because they are sending money? Just tell me what to do.
A return to colonization taking things from us indigenous white people. Just tell me what to do.
My guns will only kill bad guys; never children. Just tell me what to do.
Bad guys only have guns that don’t hurt or kill if you’re wearing body armor. Just tell me what to do.
Training, weapons, protections and three law enforcement agencies roaming the school halls for more than an hour listening to children being murdered? No one told them what to do???
Can we begin to think? Who needs to tell us to do that?