Over the first two weeks of this 2023 football campaign, the Denver Cyclones are doing one thing very well: Taking the ball away.
In week one against New Hampton, the Cyclones were able to force the Chickasaws into six turnovers in their emphatic 42-14 win, including 85 return yards off of three interceptions. Last Friday against Wapsie Valley, the defense struck again.
Keaton Rothmeyer had one interception that he returned for a touchdown and was able to grab another.
The two turnovers fit right into head coach Rhett Barrett's idea of what needs to happen each and every game.
"We want to be plus two in the turnover battle each game," Barrett said. "That's our focus and we try to. We try to create those mistakes and those mismatches and it worked out for us tonight [Friday]."
Micah Grier was able to maneuver his way around the defense and found himself with three-and-a-half tackles in the win.
While the Cyclones were able to come away with a big win against their rivals, Grier believes that there is room for improvement and that they can't rely on turnovers.
"We have to learn to wrap-up better," Grier said. "We need to finish our tackles and if we do that, we are going to look a lot better."
Grier has also stepped into the starting running back role for his senior season after Ethan Schoville's graduation last year.
So far, Grier leads the team in rushing yards with 319 and touchdowns with five.
"It's been pretty good," Grier said. "I've just been going in every week trying to get better in practice and seeing where it goes from there."
Barrett has noticed the offseason work that Grier put in on both sides of the ball.
"Micah has been great," Barrett said. "Offensively and defensively, he's probably our most improved player from last year. He just gets it and he's really tough minded and we need him. He's doing a great job at finding the hole and he's learning to accelerate and just hit that hole solid. Everything he's doing has been really good."
While Grier finished the game with 208 yards and three touchdowns, the performance wasn't about him at all. Instead, he gave all credit to his offensive line.
"I mean I can't get any touchdowns if I don't get any blocks," Grier said. "Our o-line did an amazing job getting their blocks all around all around."