Denver- The Cyclones were looking for a good start to the 2022-2023 season against Crestwood on Monday night.
Denver started off slow but dominated the offensive rebounds early in the first quarter down 3-2 to the Cadets. Channing Johnson, who was making the first start of her career, got into early foul trouble with her second foul while the Cyclones were down 6-4.
Grace Hennessy hit a three-pointer that forced the Cadets to take a timeout up 8-7. At the end of the first quarter, Crestwood led 14-7 and Hennessy had five of the seven Cyclone points.
Crestwood started off the game by running a full-court press that caused the young Cyclones some issues and causing multiple turnovers.
Midway through the second quarter, Denver trailed 19-11 and Elaina Hildebrandt shot two free throws. Crestwood maintained its lead 22-15 while Hennessy led all scorers with nine points. The Cadets took a 26-20 lead into halftime and Denver was making strides to break the Crestwood press.
Johnson picked up her third foul of the game in the third quarter while the Cadets held an eight-point 30-22 lead. Crestwood took a timeout up 32-30 and Hennessy upped her scoring total to 17. The Cadets took its lead into the final frame while both Johnson and Hennessy had three fouls.
Hennessy made a clutch three-pointer to cut the lead to 37-35 with four mins left in the game. Hennessy continued to make big shots while upping her point total to 23 and Denver took a timeout down 42-38.
Double bonus free throws for the Cadets iced the game giving Crestwood the 45-38 win.
Hennessy finished as the leading scorer for both teams with 23 points.
Denver.............. 7 13 10 8 - 38
Crestwood....... 14 12 6 13 - 45