Two drivers were injured and hospitalized Monday after a transport truck reportedly failed to stop and collided with a Jeep, according to a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 8, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 63 and C-33. Bremer County Deputies investigations determined that Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin was the driver of the 2021 Isuzu transport truck.
Kilcoyne was traveling northbound on Hwy 63 and while turning westbound on C-33 failed to stop at a stop sign in the median cross-over and pulled in front of a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Evan Florez of Monticello, Minnesota.
According to the press release, Both Kilcoyne and Florez were transported to an area Hospital and are being treated for injuries. Kilcoyne was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign according to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance and Dels Auto Repair.
Flores after the accident, responded in a comment on the press release published to Facebook by the Bremer County Sheriff's Office.
"Thank you to everyone that responded to the accident," said Flores. "Quick and efficient and made sure we were taken care of. I can’t thank you all enough, stay safe!"
After reaching out to Flores via Facebook Messenger, he mentioned he would like to extend even more thanks to all the agencies that helped at the scene of the car crash.
"Dear Agencies, I would just like to extend another thank you for the hard work and determination with your efforts to respond as quickly as you did," said Flores. "Aside from the brutal accident, I think everything went well in the bigger picture so again, Tripoli Fire/EMS, Bremer County Sheriff, Dels Auto/Tow trucking and countless witnesses, thank you for helping me and taking care of me.
"I’m alive and healthy aside from a few bumps, bruises, cuts and soreness and that’s all that matters," said Flores. "Society is tough (using that term lightly) on first responders but there’s not a day in my life I wouldn’t thank you all for putting on the badge and uniform and taking care of people with the highest standard."