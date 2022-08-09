Two drivers were injured and hospitalized Monday after a transport truck reportedly failed to stop and collided with a Jeep, according to a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 63 and C-33. Bremer County Deputies investigations determined that Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin was the driver of the 2021 Isuzu transport truck.
Kilcoyne was traveling northbound on Hwy 63 and while turning westbound on C-33 failed to stop at a stop sign in the median cross-over and pulled in front of a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Evan Florez of Monticello, Minnesota.
According to the press release, Both Kilcoyne and Florez were transported to an area Hospital and are being treated for injuries. Kilcoyne was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign according to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
The Bremer County deputies was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance and Dels Auto Repair.
Flores, after the accident, responded in a comment on the press release published to Facebook by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
“Thank you to everyone that responded to the accident,” said Flores. “Quick and efficient and made sure we were taken care of. I can’t thank you all enough, stay safe!”