Two drivers were injured and hospitalized Monday after a transport truck reportedly failed to stop and collided with a Jeep, according to a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 63 and C-33. Bremer County Deputies investigations determined that Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin was the driver of the 2021 Isuzu transport truck.