Two drivers were transported to hospitals after a collision Wednesday morning between Tripoli and Sumner.
At about 6:30 a.m., the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a personal injury accident at Reed Avenue and 140th Street.
A 2010 Ford Escape driven by a 14-year-old girl failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign and was stuck by a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by Whitney Schrim, of Sumner, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The 14-year-old was transported to Unity Point Health in Waterloo by the Tripoli Ambulance and Schrim was transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner by private vehicle.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Tripoli Ambulance, Tripoli Fire Department and Tieskotter Collision Center of Sumner.
