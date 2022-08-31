crash

A 2010 Ford Escape driven by a 14 year old female of Fredericksburg failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign and was stuck by a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by Whitney Schrim of Sumner.

Two drivers were transported to hospitals after a collision Wednesday morning between Tripoli and Sumner.

At about 6:30 a.m., the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a personal injury accident at Reed Avenue and 140th Street.