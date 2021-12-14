Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County office will be offering three opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course, led by Extension Field Agronomist, Terry Basol. The sessions are scheduled for: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Waverly Civic Center; and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Bremer County Extension office in Tripoli.
The course will run for approximately two and a half hours. The registration fee is $20. To obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Ron Lenth at 319-882-4275 or rlenth@iastate.edu.
The course will fulfill 2022 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. Topics to be covered include safe handling and storage of pesticides; laws and regulations; personal protective equipment, and pests, pest management, and pesticides.