A collision between two vehicles on Hwy 3 on Friday resulted in a fatality.
Paul Yerkes, 64, of Greene, was identified as the man killed in the accident east of Allision at 3:12 p.m, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.
A 2001 Ford van driven by Yerkes was westbound on Hwy 3. A 2016 International semi driven by Timothy Grittmann, 41, of Allison was eastbound on Hwy 3. Yerkes entered the eastbound lane and struck Grittmann's semi. Yerkes died on scene and Grittman was taken to the Waverly Health Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol who were assisted by the Butler County Sheriff's Department, Allison Fire & EMS, Waverly Health Center EMS, Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Butler County Medical Examiner, Butler County DOT, and McDivitts Towing.