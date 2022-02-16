DECORAH — Seven Waverly-Shell Rock speech groups participated in the state large group contest at Decorah on Saturday, Feb. 5. Two of those groups received All-State honors and will perform at the Iowa High School Speech All-State Festival in Ames, on Saturday, Feb. 19.
“This is an honor very few achieve,” speech coach Lisa Phyfe told the Waverly Newspapers.
ALL-STATERS
In radio broadcasting, the group KORN received the highest possible ratings. Members are Nora Graening, Nicole Ramker, Anna Stromberg, Indy Epley, Ella Lowe, Ellah Cuvelier and Ashlynn Golly. KORN is scheduled to perform at All-State Large Group at 10:30 a.m. (Feb. 19 at ISU) in Center VI (Six), the Scheman Building.
The improv group also received the highest possible ratings. Group members are Zach Cummer, Josh Arthur and Nick Barber.
W-SR improv is scheduled to perform at 1 p.m. in Center VII (Seven) of the Scheman Building.
The Scheman Building, managed by Iowa State University athletics, is at 1805 Center Drive, in Ames.
OTHER PARTICIPANTS
In addition, the following groups received an overall one rating:
Ensemble acting: Paulina Robles and Luke McMillin
Ensemble acting: Sophia Frenna and Zach Cummer
Radio broadcasting, KLUV: Christoph Letsche, Austin Souhrada, Ethan Chapin, Gavin Barry and Jonah Nelson
Radio broadcasting, KEAT: Oscar Wolff, Sydney Hansel, Ella Hansel, Meredith Ellingworth and Matt Judka
Ensemble acting “Apt. Femme,” also performed, receiving scores of one, two and two for an overall “two” rating.
Speech team coaches are Phyfe, Allison Rasmussen, Sherri and Sam Niles and Andy Lahr.