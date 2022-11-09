Two Wartburg College faculty recently were promoted to newly created roles that will help the college reach the goals outlined in its strategic plan, “Our Brightest Days: Realizing Purpose, Leading Change.”

Michaeleen Golay, associate professor of biology, has been named the assistant dean for academic innovation, and Michael Gleason, director of the Institute for Leadership Education and Irving R. Burling Distinguished Professor in Leadership, is the new associate dean for graduate studies. Both will continue to teach in their respective areas.