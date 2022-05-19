On May 4, 2022, members of Tyrrell Masonic Lodge #116 of Waverly met to award eight scholarships to graduates of Waverly-Shell Rock, Clarksville and Nashua-Plainfield graduating seniors.
Tyrrell Masonic Lodge #116 has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors since the early 1980s. Family members of the recipients were in attendance for a light dinner and then a presentation ceremony by Worshipful Master Joe Barber where the seniors introduced themselves to the lodge members and spoke about their future planes during and after attending college.
The recipients were:
G Ellerbroek of Waverly-Shell Rock High school, Cooper Negen of Clarksville High School, Makenzie Foelske of Nashua-Plainfield High School, Kara Levi of Nashua-Plainfield High School, Jennah Carpenter of Nashua-Plainfield High School, Willem Potter of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Mason Kotlarz of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, and Morgan Schut of Waverly-Shell Rock High School.