More than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester. Dean's list status was earned by 714 first year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,268 second year students, only 1,559 third year students, and only 2,045 fourth year students.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college
College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher
Please note that courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/fail (P/F) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean's list.
Trey Angel of Waverly (50677) [College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Finance; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Cassidy Brunscheon of Readlyn (50668) [College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Jeremy Chaplin of Waverly (50677) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Sport and Recreation Management; Year at Iowa: third year]
Emma Cutsforth of Fairbank (50629) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science; Year at Iowa: second year]
Trey Eckenrod of Waverly (50677) [College: College of Engineering; Major: Computer Science and Engineering; Year at Iowa: second year]
Joshua Finnegan of Ionia (50645) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: History; Year at Iowa: third year]
Henry Frederick of Waverly (50677) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Environmental Sciences; Year at Iowa: first year]
Holden Gillespie of Dunkerton (50626) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Criminology, Law and Justice; Year at Iowa: third year]
Lily Hintz of Waverly (50677) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Speech and Hearing Science; Year at Iowa: second year]
Asa Kelley of Fairbank (50629) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Elementary Education Interest; Year at Iowa: first year]
Brianna Lobeck of Tripoli (50676) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biology; Year at Iowa: third year]
Brandi Marticoff of Readlyn (50668) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Speech and Hearing Science; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Lila Meyer of Denver (50622) [College: Carver College of Medicine; Major: Nuclear Medicine Technology; Year at Iowa: third year]
Matthew Pursell of Waverly (50677) [College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Marketing; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
George Roose of Waverly (50677) [College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Business Direct Admission; Year at Iowa: second year]
Aubrey Stacey of Fairbank (50629) [College: Carver College of Medicine; Major: Radiation Sciences; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Elsie VanDaele of Fairbank (50629) [College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Management; Year at Iowa: fourth year]
Caleb Winters of Ionia (50645) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Cinema; Year at Iowa: fourth year]