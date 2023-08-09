The United States Secretary of Labor has appointed Drew Conrad, director of the University of Northern Iowa’s Institute for Decision Making, to the 14-member Workforce Information Advisory Council (WIAC) as a representative of economic development related organizations. Conrad will hold this prestigious position for a three-year term.
The WIAC is a Federal Advisory Committee of workforce and labor market information experts representing a broad range of national, state and local data and information users and producers. Its purpose is to provide recommendations to the Secretary of Labor, working jointly through the Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training and the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, to address the evaluation and improvement of the nationwide workforce and labor market information system, and how the Department and the states cooperate in the management of those systems. These systems include programs to produce employment-related statistics and state and local workforce and labor market information.
With more than three decades of experience in statewide economic development planning, research and technical assistance, Conrad will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the WIAC. He has held the title of director of the Institute for Decision Making for seven years, where he facilitates strategic planning and regional economic research for communities and economic development organizations. Conrad was nominated for the appointment by The Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER) and the Labor Market Information Institute.
“It is an honor to be selected to serve on the Workforce Information Advisory Council,” said Conrad. “I look forward to representing economic development professionals and economic development organizations from across the nation on the Council and being actively engaged in the Council’s work to enhance the nation’s labor market information system.”
Outside of his appointment and role at UNI, Conrad is active in various professional and community organizations and volunteer activities. He currently represents the Board of Regents on the Iowa Workforce Development Board, serves on the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute Board and the UNI Alumni Association Board of Directors.