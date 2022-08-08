Capital Dispatch

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation.

The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, in the heat and the rain, by veterans outraged at the delay in passage of the $280 billion measure due to objections from Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey. Veterans’ advocacy groups were intensely critical of the delay as well.

