The U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to ban federal employees from downloading TikTok on their work phones.

Critics of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform, say the app creates national security concerns because of its ability to track users’ data — and because the Chinese government can compel that data from the Chinese company that developed and owns TikTok, ByteDance.

