United Equipment Accessories, Inc. (UEA) has promoted Thor Larson to Customer and Strategic Pricing Manager and Jesse Shearer to Engineering Manager.
Thor Larson
Thor Larson has been promoted to Customer and Strategic Pricing Manager. Larson replaces Steve Dilger, who is retiring at the end of 2021. As Customer and Strategic Pricing Manager, Larson will establish and grow UEA’s customer relationships and optimize product pricing.
Larson has been at UEA for five years. Before his promotion, Larson served as Engineering Manager.
Jesse Shearer
Jesse Shearer has been promoted to Engineering Manager. Shearer will lead organic growth for UEA in his new position through product design and development.
Over the last 16 years, Shearer has been an integral part of the electrical engineering team. He began his career with UEA as a Design Engineer. Prior to his promotion, Shearer served as Slip Ring Engineering Supervisor.
About United Equipment Accessories
United Equipment Accessories (UEA), based in Waverly, Iowa, engineers and manufactures custom slip rings, hydraulic swivels, cable reels, and shift controls. UEA’s products are used by equipment manufacturers in various industries across the U.S. and the world. Learn more and see available career opportunities at www.uea-inc.com.