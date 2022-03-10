Iowa’s Manufacturing 4.0 Workforce Innovation Program has awarded United Equipment Accessories (UEA), a Waverly manufacturer, a $500,000 grant to fund manufacturing automation.
The grants, available through Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), are designed to help address workforce issues and fund projects that encompass the adoption and integration of smart technologies. IEDA awarded $20 million in Manufacturing 4.0 Workforce Innovation grants to 46 companies in Iowa.
This grant will support the purchase of technology and machinery that will allow UEA to improve manufacturing processes and address workforce issues exacerbated by the negative impacts of COVID-19.
“The Manufacturing 4.0 Workforce Innovation Grant will help UEA expand capacity to grow sales of existing products and will aid in developing designs for new products and markets as well,” said Marty Meyer, UEA director of operations.
UEA will use the grant to fund four different projects, including purchasing automatic soldering and induction brazing equipment, CNC crash mitigation and machine monitoring software, additional 3D printers, and a robotic welder.
About United Equipment Accessories
United Equipment Accessories (UEA), based in Waverly, Iowa, engineers and manufactures custom slip rings, hydraulic swivels, cable reels, and shift controls. UEA’s products are used by equipment manufacturers in various industries across the U.S. and the world. Learn more and see available career opportunities at www.uea-inc.com.