Yearbook photo

A yearbook photo from the 1975 Coordinated Off-Campus Degree Program (COCDP) shows students learning

FAYETTE- Upper Iowa University is celebrating the 50th anniversary of pioneering its Self-Paced degree program throughout 2023 with the launch of a $3 million Adult Learner Scholarship campaign. The scholarship fund will be created to support adult learners who meet criteria related to financial need and/or academic excellence.

The Self-Paced degree program, designed in 1973 to provide educational opportunities to working adults wanting to earn a bachelor’s degree, has helped nearly 3,500 UIU alumni achieve their educational goals during its 50-year span. The program also created a blueprint for UIU’s foray into other expansions in adult-focused education.