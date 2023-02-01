FAYETTE, IA (01/26/2023) Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) online undergraduate programs have once again been ranked by U.S. News and World Report among the top online bachelor degree programs nationwide. As part of the recognition, UIU also ranked among the best online programs for veterans.

The factors U.S. News selected to make comparisons between programs were not measures like high school class rank or standardized test scores. Instead, U.S. News chose factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time. To determine the 2023 rankings, schools were evaluated on their scores for student engagement, student services and technology, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinions of high-ranking peer academic officials.