The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Iowa-born Shawn Gerhard, will be presented on Saturday, August 20, at 7:00 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein. This show is first of seven crowd pleasing events for the 2022-23 season. Tickets are still available, but due to the enthusiastic response, Williams Center directors expect a near sellout crowd.
This is what has been said about Gerhard’s performance:
Do you want to know why Shawn Gerhard is the number one Garth Brooks tribute artist in the nation? Ask Johnny Garcia, guitar player for Garth Brooks during the world tour 2014 through 2018. Johnny says Shawn is spot on and the next best thing to the number one selling solo artist of all time.
Growing up in southeast Iowa Shawn honed his skill in the entertainment industry which is made him one of tribute world’s premier entertainers. Fast forward to current time, Shawn resides in Nashville, the country music capital of the world.
Shawn prides himself with having the best players in the country and has opened for countless country artists through the years and shared the stage with some of country music’s largest acts! Shawn delivers a true energetic glimpse of what a Garth Brooks show is like. Shawn’s favorite saying is “Dig in and hold on, you’re about to take a ride!!”
Garth Brooks, the inspiration for this show, is noted for integrating pop and rock elements into the country genre. Fans from all three genres have flocked to his concerts and made him a multi-platinum winner. He is known for such familiar hits as what would become Brooks’ signature song, “,Friends in Low Places,” as well as other popular singles, “The Thunder Rolls,” and “Unanswered Prayers”.
Tickets are $40.00 each and available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.)
Special reminder about season tickets: Season tickets are still available for the 2022-23 season at the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (OCAD). At the price of only $165 the season tickets are a bargain. Since each show is $40 for a single show, if a person goes to at least 4 of the 7 shows, it pays to have a season ticket. It also guarantees a reserved seat at each show. Reserved seats can be chosen when buying the tickets at OCAD.
Payment for in person ticket sales is cash or check only.