garth brooks

Shawn Gerhard is spot on and the next best thing to the number one selling solo artist of all time, Garth Brooks.

The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute, featuring Iowa-born Shawn Gerhard, will be presented on Saturday, August 20, at 7:00 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts in Oelwein. This show is first of seven crowd pleasing events for the 2022-23 season. Tickets are still available, but due to the enthusiastic response, Williams Center directors expect a near sellout crowd.

This is what has been said about Gerhard’s performance: