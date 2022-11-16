In most school systems, student connections spread sideways, peer to peer, almost exclusively.
In the Clarksville school system, those connections go up and down, too, from top to bottom.
Clarksville Community School District is not just a small, independent school. It resides in a single school building, all grades pre-kindergarten through 12, and the community couldn’t be happier about that.
“I think something that makes a big difference here is having our K-12 school all in one building,” said long-time former city councilman Jeff Kolb.
“We’re not a merged school district, and the unique thing that comes out of that is an interaction between the elementary kids and the high school kids, which you don’t get when you’re in separate buildings,” he said.
The result of that interaction, Kolb noted, is that “they create some bonds and friendships and connections at early ages that you wouldn’t see” in separate schools.
Kristen Clark, Clarksville Public Library director, experienced that cross-grade bonding when she was a student in the school and now observes it as a parent.
“Those kids interact with each other on a daily basis, which is amazing,” she said. “My kids, even from when they were really little, they’ve always known those upperclassmen—upper elementary, junior high, high schoolers—and then, of course, all the way down, because they collaborate and they do things together, and they see them in the hallways.”
Clark indicated that that whole-school familiarity makes for a tightly-knit student body.
“When they do the senior sendoff, elementary kids line the hallways,” she said. “Seniors walk through the hallways and give them all high fives. Those kids know everybody walking down the hallways. They know those upperclassmen. They know them by name, even.”
The ability to know everyone is helped by the small size of the school, of course. This year’s enrollment PK-6 is 168 and 7-12 is 140, for a total district enrollment of 308. A lot of those students are siblings of other students, which also strengthens the cross-grade awareness.
“When you’ve got a sibling in high school and you’re in elementary, all those high schoolers know who you are,” Clark said. “My oldest is a junior, and he knows all kinds of elementary kids.”
Kristi Hannemann is principal of the entire PK-12 school.
“We are pretty unique in the fact that we have a PK-12 with all students housed under one roof,” she said. “That gives us ample opportunity to build relationships.”
Looking at it from the teaching side, Hannemann sees that a one-building school strengthens not just student-to-student connections but also teacher-to-student connections.
“Because our student body is so small and we have everybody from beginning to end, it gives us the opportunity to get to know our students on a very deep level, because we’ve seen them,” she said.
“We have the capacity to reach out to last year’s teachers or previous teachers, and that really allows us to get to know (students) on an individual level, which absolutely is a benefit in education.”
Hannemann commented on how good mental health—an important topic these days—relies on students’ social and emotional learning and development.
“Building that foundation of relationships is the first step in accomplishing any of that,” she said.
Other skills outside traditional academics also have a place in the Clarksville curriculum.
“This year we’re offering a new opportunity for high school students,” Hannemann said. “It’s a class that students take where they’re earning credit. However, what they’re learning really are the soft skills required to be successful in post-graduate work.”
She listed some of those soft skills as communication, discipline, respect and responsibility. The program, called iJAG, stands for Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates.
One component of the iJAG program fits particularly well with the school’s awareness and support of its students throughout their school years. The Clarksville iJAG specialist will follow up with program participants after they graduate.
“She’s going to be calling and checking up on them,” Hannemann said. “‘How’s your job going? Tell me, what do you need from us?’ It’s an additional level of support beyond graduation.”
The school is looking to prepare students for the greater world in other ways, too. Hannemann described a program called Portrait of a Graduate that the district is hoping to implement next fall.
“We’ve reached out to all stakeholders including community members, local businesses, and we’ve asked, ‘What are the skills that you’re looking for? What do you need in a graduate?’” she said.
The responses will be distilled down to a handful of attributes, four to six of them.
“We, as a school district, are committed to helping students acquire those skills,” Hannemann said, ”and this is a PK-12 commitment.”
That focus on pre-kindergarten through grade 12 is not surprising in a school system that integrates between grade levels so much, and where the staff is committed to students over their whole academic careers.
“That’s one thing that I don’t think people understand,” Hannemann said. “Because our numbers are small, our teachers know our student so well. That is the difference from a little bigger school.
“I spent 17 years at Nashua-Plainfield, which I didn’t feel was that much bigger than Clarksville,” she said. “But when I got here, I tell you what, these teachers, they know their students. Every single one of them. They know them.
“And they can tell you when they’re off,” she continued. “The benefit of having an adult know you so well that they can read you, that’s huge, because that means you have people looking out for you at all times.”