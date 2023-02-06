AA read-in

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – More than 3,200 first-graders from school districts across Iowa will join the 17th African American Read-In hosted by University of Northern Iowa College of Education as a free, virtual event on Feb. 16.

Each year, the read-in connects students with African American authors, illustrators and literature. For the first time, UNI extended invitations to first-grade classrooms statewide after mostly contiguous counties to Black Hawk County were added in 2022. The record registration as of mid-January includes first graders from a mix of 162 mostly public, but also private, school classrooms in 66 schools and 27 counties from across the state. Last year’s event drew about 2,300 participants.