CEDAR FALLS– The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) is expanding its Bachelor of Arts in Accounting program to include a hybrid – online and in-person delivery – option for students in the Greater Des Moines metropolitan area. The hybrid delivery model will offer the convenience of online business-core and elective courses with in-person evening accounting courses on the Des Moines Area Community College’s (DMACC) Urban campus scheduled to begin in August 2023.

The program will give place-bound learners with an associate’s degree the opportunity to enhance the competencies needed to make informative financial reports, influence critical business decisions and keep an organization’s finances in check. Additionally, the program will enhance students’ knowledge and professional skills necessary to collect, analyze and interpret financial data so they can efficiently communicate the impact with decision-makers within the organization.