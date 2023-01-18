CEDAR FALLS– The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) is expanding its Bachelor of Arts in Accounting program to include a hybrid – online and in-person delivery – option for students in the Greater Des Moines metropolitan area. The hybrid delivery model will offer the convenience of online business-core and elective courses with in-person evening accounting courses on the Des Moines Area Community College’s (DMACC) Urban campus scheduled to begin in August 2023.
The program will give place-bound learners with an associate’s degree the opportunity to enhance the competencies needed to make informative financial reports, influence critical business decisions and keep an organization’s finances in check. Additionally, the program will enhance students’ knowledge and professional skills necessary to collect, analyze and interpret financial data so they can efficiently communicate the impact with decision-makers within the organization.
Completing the program will also open up a wider range of job opportunities to its graduates. The Des Moines metro area has seen a shortage of accounting professionals. Posted positions for new accounting graduates exceeded the supply by over 6 to 1 in the past year.
Developed in conjunction with academic leaders from the College of Business Department of Accounting and the Office of Online & Distance Education, the program will build upon the skills and knowledge acquired through the students’ associate’s degree.
“UNI’s accounting program is regarded as one of the top programs in the country, and I’m excited to continue that reputation in Des Moines and help more individuals advance their accounting careers,” said Joe Ugrin, Department Head of Accounting. “We’ve continually been featured in Accounting Today for the success of our accounting program, and because of that reputation and the dedication and support by our faculty and staff, our graduates are highly sought after by employers. This program will offer a unique blend of high quality, accessibility and affordability.”
“While the accounting shortage is real and pervasive across all markets, we’re collectively making tangible progress to remedy the problem,” said Greg Engel, Vice Chair – Tax, at KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm. “Hybrid programs for professionals with associates degrees, like what UNI is offering, mark an important step forward by bringing in candidates through less traditional pathways. We need more of this ‘outside the box’ approach to hiring, including an enhanced focus on DEI candidates and those with more of a tech-first lens to accounting.”
As part of UNI’s commitment to adult learners, those who enroll in the program may be eligible for financial assistance. Those who meet the income and academic eligibility criteria after completing a FAFSA will receive a scholarship that covers the difference between community college and UNI tuition.
“UNI Online & Distance Education is proud to be a part of this collaborative initiative to connect students to high-demand career opportunities in the Des Moines metro area,” said Karen Cunningham, associate dean and director. “It’s exciting to offer an affordable and accessible degree pathway for adult learners that has the potential to advance or change their careers while also serving the needs of the state.”
Individuals interested in learning more about the new hybrid accounting program are encouraged to attend a 30-minute informational webinar on Jan. 11 or 25, both at 5:30 p.m. Topics covered will include the program overview and course sequence, delivery methods, and scholarships, as well as next steps and the application process. To register, visit online.uni.edu/accounting.
Applications are now being accepted for Fall 2023, with classes beginning on Aug. 21. For more information about the Accounting degree program offered in Des Moines visit online.uni.edu/accounting. Or to learn more about additional offerings available through UNI Online & Distance Education, visit online.uni.edu.