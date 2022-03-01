The University of Northern Iowa is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Heather Harbach as Vice President for Student Life, pending Board of Regents approval.
As a first-generation college graduate, Dr. Harbach brings more than 20 years of experience in student affairs leadership roles at public and private four-year colleges and universities. Dr. Harbach is a skilled student life professional with experience in administration, residence life, student conduct, student activities, leadership development, orientation programs, and community outreach.
Harbach joins UNI after serving Edgewood College as Vice President for Student Development since 2017. Prior to Edgewood, Dr. Harbach served the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee as Associate Dean of Students where she excelled in assuring programs, resources, and activities affirmed a sense of belonging among students. Dr. Harbach began her career in residence life, serving Marquette University and Mount Mary University in various leadership roles.
Dr. Harbach holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Arkansas. She earned her Master of Science in Counseling and Student Personnel from Oklahoma State University, and her Doctor of Educational Leadership in Higher Education Leadership from Edgewood College.
“Heather is a dynamic leader with a demonstrated commitment to the learning and success of all students,” UNI President Mark A. Nook said. “We are excited to have her join the UNI community as we continue to build strong partnerships between student life and the university and Cedar Valley community.”
“I am eager to join the UNI community during a critical period in its history,” Harbach. “As UNI prepares its next strategic plan and continues on its journey to grow in the areas of equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging, I share in the campus’ commitment to turn plans into action to support the success of our students and employees.”
Dr. Harbach will join the UNI community beginning Monday, April 25.