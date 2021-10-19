The University of Northern Iowa welcomes the community to participate in a virtual discussion on hate crimes in the Midwest, titled, “The Rise In Hate Crimes In The American Midwest.”
The colloquium, taking place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, via Zoom at bit.ly/DiversityColloquiumOct21, will feature Gary Nachman, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).
Nachman has been associated with the ADL for over 25 years. Having served on other non-profit boards, Gary brings his passion for ADL’s mission: “...to secure justice and fair treatment to all...,” as he builds allies, partnerships, and endeavors to provide everyone a clear voice, dignity and respect.
The discussion is part of the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology’s Diversity Colloquium series, sponsored by the department, the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Office of the President. It will be moderated by Mark Grey, head of the Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology.