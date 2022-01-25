The new year brings a re-envisioned future for the University of Northern Iowa’s most industry-focused department – solidifying UNI’s commitment to bolstering Iowa’s workforce in some of the fastest growing fields.
Formerly known as the Department of Technology, UNI is pleased to announce that the department has changed its name to the Department of Applied Engineering and Technical Management, effective immediately.
“The department’s new name better aligns with the programs they offer and reflects the progress we’ve made to build a variety of programs that prepare students for high-demand areas such as engineering, manufacturing and management,” said John Fritch, Dean of the UNI College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences. “These are programs that have become increasingly important to the economic development of the state, and ones we are committed to elevating.”
The department’s programs include majors in electrical engineering technology, manufacturing engineering technology, construction management, technology and engineering education, technology management, and graphic technology.
“Across industries, there’s a huge demand for our students, and they have phenomenal records of career placement and starting salaries,” said department head Lisa Riedle. “We are currently looking at 100% placement of our students, and that says a lot about our programs. In order for projects to run smoothly, it takes knowledge of various areas. Our students receive a well-rounded education, and are versed in engineering applications, project management, team building and operations.”
The department is housed in the Industrial Technology Center at UNI, which will soon undergo a $44 million expansion and modernization, thanks to generous support from the state legislature and private donors.
This project, beginning in the spring, will provide a 21st-century facility for students, faculty and staff. The expansion of new technology-rich classrooms and state of the art labs will provide the needed space for training, where students can learn, collaborate and interact with professors. Further, these labs will allow UNI to develop new programs that support emerging fields, create project-based teaching models and engage students at all levels in research projects.
“We look forward to getting our students into these new facilities, and continuing our work to prepare Iowa’s industry leaders for tomorrow,” says Riedle.