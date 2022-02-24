The University of Northern Iowa’s theater department will host the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage as part of the College of Humanities’ Arts and Sciences Hearst Lecture Series.
Ms. Nottage will deliver a free, public fireside chat at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on March 8, 2022.
Nottage has won two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama for her plays “Ruined” and “Sweat.” Her plays have been produced widely in the United States and throughout the world. She is the first and only woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice.
Nottage’s other plays that have garnered prestigious awards include: “Floyd’s”; “Mlima’s Tale”; “By The Way, Meet Vera Stark”; “Ruined”; “Intimate Apparel”; “Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine”; “Crumbs from the Table of Joy”; “Las Meninas”; “Mud, River, Stone”; “Por’knockers”; and “POOF!”
Most recently, she premiered “MJ the Musical” at the Neil Simon Theater on Broadway, and “Clyde’s” at Second Stage Theater on Broadway. Her opera, “Intimate Apparel” is also playing at the Metropolitan Opera. She is the only book writer to have three productions running concurrently in New York City. She wrote the book for the world premiere musical adaptation of Sue Monk Kidd’s novel “The Secret Life of Bees,” with music by Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead.
“We wanted to bring a speaker who could passionately illustrate the connection between arts and education, and who can provide insights into the power of theater as a vehicle to enhance our culture,” said Eric Lange, head of the Department of Theatre. “We are hopeful that Ms. Nottage will share her experiences, and talk about how she has used her voice to effect change so as to inspire our students to think about how to use theirs.”
This event is free but tickets are required. For ticket information go to unitix.uni.edu.