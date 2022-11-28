Bracket
Courtesy Photo

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Following several months of action highlighted by record-setting turnarounds and a Missouri Valley Conference title sweep, an unprecedented 2022 season is set to continue for the UNI Panther volleyball team Friday when the Panthers take on the Florida State Seminoles in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Championship.

Friday’s contest will be hosted by the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 4:30 p.m. inside Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.