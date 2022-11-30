The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) has added an online option to the Technology Management Bachelor of Arts (BA) major. This offering continues to reinforce UNI’s commitment to providing educational opportunities to place-bound, adult learners looking to advance their careers while working full-time.
Developed in conjunction with academic leaders from the department of Applied Engineering & Technical Management and the office of Online & Distance Education, this program aims to provide students access to high-demand careers, while offering flexible courses, delivered entirely online. Applications are currently being accepted for students wanting to start as early as January 2023.
“Our online degree programs are created specifically for adult learners, providing flexible online coursework with the focus on achieving career goals and advancement,” explains Karen Cunningham, associate dean and director of UNI Online & Distance Education. “We’re extremely proud to assist distance learners in reaching their goals while helping them to gain the skills needed for today’s workforce.”
Designed for those holding an associate’s degree, the Technology Management BA online program can be completed in as little as two years with both full-time and part-time track options, allowing students the flexibility to schedule courses while maintaining career and family obligations. Graduates of the program will develop expertise in organizational resources and processes at the forefront of industry practices, which provides access to a wide range of employment and leadership opportunities.
“Each year, we see an increase in the number of students that wish to complete their four-year degrees to meet the increasing number of job opportunities in the field,” said Chris Shaw, program advisor in the UNI Department of Applied Engineering & Technical Management. “This program is the best way to get students there. It sets the foundation of building managerial skills around the technical skills that they have earned through their two-year education. We know that our students will gain the critical-thinking skills and technical background they need to not only secure their first job in the field but to continue to advance throughout their careers.”
Applications are now being accepted for spring 2023, with classes beginning on January 17. For more information about the Technology Management BA online degree, visit online.uni.edu/tech-management.
