The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) has added an online option to the Technology Management Bachelor of Arts (BA) major. This offering continues to reinforce UNI’s commitment to providing educational opportunities to place-bound, adult learners looking to advance their careers while working full-time.

Developed in conjunction with academic leaders from the department of Applied Engineering & Technical Management and the office of Online & Distance Education, this program aims to provide students access to high-demand careers, while offering flexible courses, delivered entirely online. Applications are currently being accepted for students wanting to start as early as January 2023.