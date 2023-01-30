Laura Gleissner

A 2009 graduate, Gleissner earned a Bachelor of Arts in studio art from UNI, as well as a Master of Fine Arts in painting from Northern Illinois University. She is a native of Waverly, Iowa.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art is thrilled to welcome alum Laura Gleissner as its new director.

“We are so excited to have Laura working with us,” said Elizabeth Sutton, head of the UNI Department of Art. “She has a wide range of abilities, including studio teaching and videography. She will bring a lot of energy to art classes and to the Gallery of Art programming.”