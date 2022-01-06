The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art, in association with the UNI Department of Art, will present the 2022 Department of Art Faculty Exhibition from Thursday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Feb. 25. The opening reception begins at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, in the Kamerick Art Building (KAB) south lobby.
The exhibition is a formal presentation of recent accomplishments by the faculty in the UNI Department of Art and includes painting, drawing, printmaking, graphic design, sculpture, photography, video, mixed media and installation art, as well as art history scholarship. The exhibition is an opportunity for students and the public to experience current themes in contemporary art and meet artists who not only teach but also maintain vibrant professional careers.
Additionally, the Gallery will present “Too Bright for Our Infirm Delight” in the gallery’s Mary Haskell-Hansen Room. This UNI Permanent Art Collection exhibition was co-curated by Art History instructor Josh Hainy and Gallery Director Darrell Taylor and features female-identifying artists, Indigenous artists and artists of color such as Dawoud Bey, Marion Greenwood, Lee Krasner, Melanie Walker, and Marguerite Wildenhain.
All events are free and open to the public. We encourage visitors to wear masks and socially-distance while attending gallery events. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and by appointment. The gallery is located on the main floor of KAB South.
For additional information, visit https://gallery.uni.edu/.