On Saturday, during commencement exercises, Cory Brucker walked across the stage at the McLeod Center to receive his UNI diploma.
On Monday, the 21-year-old criminology grad donned the uniform of a Waverly police officer.
Wearing it for the first time that morning, as he was reciting the oath of office, administered by City Administrator James Bronner, Brucker felt a flutter in his stomach.
“I was nervous but I didn’t mess up any of the words,” he said of repeating the oath of office after Bronner.
Something about that moment, of uttering the words of the oath at the council chambers, with fellow officers standing in as supportive audience, Brucker said he knew his college years were behind him.
What was ahead, he said, was an opportunity to pursue a career path in his chosen profession and continue to grow on the job.
“I have never worn anything like this before,” he said of the uniform, his name tag shining on the right side of his chest. “I have worn suits before, but nothing like this.”
A 2019 graduate of Tri-Valley High School, in Downs, Illinois, the Bloomington native enjoyed math in high school, prompting him to think that he might be a good fit for a job in programming.
But as his college years rolled on, it became clear that sitting behind a desk and staring at a computer for hours on end was not his calling.
He gravitated to criminology and in his first class, taught by Dr. Alison Cox, he made an important decision. He wanted to go into law enforcement, however he kept his interest in math, earning a minor in the subject.
Speaking to Cedar Falls Police Chief Mark Howard, during his internship there, Brucker learned of the Waverly Police Department and upon doing some research, believed it was a great place for him to start his career.
Brucker is the youngest officer in the department, but he is a member of a group of five officers who are under the age of 30. The emergence of this cohort signals a generational change in the department, where several retirements are anticipated in the near future.
Brucker said he likes to work out and try different foods but his favorite food is chicken. In college he enjoyed table tennis as a member of the club, and was a founding member of UNI’s spikeball club, according to his LinkedIn profile.
On Monday, after filling out the paperwork, Brucker was going to start his field training, under the supervision of Officer Curtis Hansel.
Chief Rich Pursell said Brucker will start the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy to earn his certification on Jan. 3.
He said his family is supportive of his decision, which he appreciated as he stood firm in making it.
Joining the law enforcement profession at a time when it is undergoing intense public scrutiny was never a deterrent for Brucker.
He sees his job as an important public service, where he can be a force of good.
“It’s a great way to help people,” he said. “You meet a lot of people and a lot of different kinds of people.”