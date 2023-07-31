The University of Northern Iowa is excited to announce the Friday night entertainment for the 2023 Homecoming bash: Justin Adams. Not only is Adams a talented country music entertainer, but he is also a UNI alum and former football star. The free live concert on October 20 will feature fun, the latest from UNI, lots of Panther pride and food and drinks available for purchase. The concert starts at 7 p.m. on the Commons Plaza on central campus.
Adams is known for his high-energy concerts. He’s shared the stage with country music greats such as Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Chase Rice and the Eli Young Band. His “honky tonk neon cowboy country music” makes him the perfect artist to usher in UNI’s Homecoming parade on Saturday, October 21, which is themed “Panther Country.”
Before becoming a country music sensation, Adams was a student at the University of Northern Iowa, majoring in physical education: exercise science. Prior to graduating in 2008, he made waves on the football team as a linebacker/defensive end, setting a school record with 54 consecutive games played. He was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021 for his stellar career that included UNI’s run to the FCS National Championship Game in 2005.
In addition to Adams’ special performance Friday night, Homecoming week at UNI will feature signature events such as the football game and the Homecoming parade in downtown Cedar Falls. There’s something for every alum, student and friend of UNI to get excited about during the week of October 16-21! For more details on this year’s Homecoming celebration, visit homecoming.uni.edu.