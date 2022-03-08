The University of Northern Iowa is hosting and competing in the championship round of an international business school case competition next month.
Sixteen universities from around the world — including UNI — will be competing in the championship round of the Network of International Business Schools (NIBS) Worldwide Case Competition after earning the opportunity last November in the qualifying round. The event, which runs from March 6-11, will be held virtually this year.
The NIBS competition is a test of problem-solving ability, business acumen, cultural insight, communication skills, and teamwork where teams of four compete in a series of head-to-head matchups over the course of a week on behalf of their respective universities.
“UNI is proud to be hosting and competing in this event that brings promising students together from around the world,” said Leslie Wilson, dean of the College of Business. “Part of our educational mission is expanding our students’ horizons and competitions like this provide them with invaluable opportunities to learn while tackling real-world international business challenges.”
UNI will also host the global competition on campus next year.
The final four presentations will be livestreamed on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at https://www.youtube.com/UNIMediaServices/live.
There will also be a viewing party hosted in the Business and Community Services building on the UNI campus in room 13. There will be international snacks and the opportunity to meet faculty and staff. The event will also provide the opportunity to learn more about the competition and potentially being involved in the 2023 competition.
To learn more, visit https://nibscasecompetition.org.