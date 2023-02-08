Furthering its mission to provide students with access to cutting-edge technology that deepens and enhances their education, the University of Northern Iowa is the first higher-education institution in the world to receive the newest generation of synthetic cadavers, also known as syndavers.

Created with the most realistic hands-on learning in mind, UNI’s syndavers are sophisticated life-sized models that replicate the human body in incredible detail, including individual muscles, tendons, veins, arteries, nerves and organs. The models allow students hands-on access to tissues that feel lifelike, while also helping them feel comfortable with the most detailed experiences in studying human anatomy.