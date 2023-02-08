Furthering its mission to provide students with access to cutting-edge technology that deepens and enhances their education, the University of Northern Iowa is the first higher-education institution in the world to receive the newest generation of synthetic cadavers, also known as syndavers.
Created with the most realistic hands-on learning in mind, UNI’s syndavers are sophisticated life-sized models that replicate the human body in incredible detail, including individual muscles, tendons, veins, arteries, nerves and organs. The models allow students hands-on access to tissues that feel lifelike, while also helping them feel comfortable with the most detailed experiences in studying human anatomy.
“Since their arrival, we have embraced our syndavers as a critical and indispensable component to how we approach teaching anatomy to our students,” said Nathan Bird, associate professor in the biology department. “Syndavers have helped us maintain hands-on learning without the drawbacks or complications of virtual or cadaver-based alternative approaches, assessment scores have increased since introducing them and the students love using them to learn.”
UNI has led the charge in integrating these highly realistic and life-like synthetic bodies into the curriculum of its health-related majors – including biology, chemistry and biochemistry, athletic training, movement & exercise science and psychology – giving students the opportunity for hands-on learning and exploration.
UNI Biology, supported by the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, first began pursuing the use of syndavers for educational purposes in 2014. UNI is the first school in the state of Iowa, and one of the first in the nation, to begin using syndavers in its classrooms, and has since become a model for other institutions across the state when it comes to integrating the use of syndavers into its programs.
The newest model of syndavers includes improved accuracy in its representation of muscular structures and organ systems, greater durability in vascular and nervous structures and synthetic tissues, giving them a life-like feel.