The University of Northern Iowa is announcing a new Bachelor of Arts in Sports Administration. Available to students beginning in August 2023, this flexible degree completion program includes both online and in-person delivery options and can be tailored to fit either part-time or full-time study schedules.
Part of UNI’s Department of Individual Studies, this multidisciplinary program is designed to prepare students for management positions within the sports industry. Students will develop a core understanding of business concepts in the context of sports, leisure services, event and facilities management.
“For several years, we have offered a minor in this field, and we’re very excited to offer a more in-depth and highly flexible major option in sports administration,” says Dr. Fabio Fontana, kinesiology professor and program coordinator. “We know this in-demand employment opportunity will provide students with the foundation they need for a successful, fulfilling career in the sports industry.”
Students enrolling in the program will take a variety of courses in business, communication, sports administration, sports marketing, sports event management and technology. Additionally, they will participate in a hands-on internship experience in the field. These experiences and coursework will prepare students for success in a variety of leadership positions such as athletic directors, facility managers, public relations directors and operations managers.
“This program was specifically designed to have a well-rounded and multidisciplinary curriculum which provides students opportunities to expand and advance their careers throughout their lifetime,” explains Karen Cunningham, associate dean of Online & Distance Education. “At UNI, we’re committed to providing programs, such as this one, that align with strong career outlooks while providing flexible delivery to meet students where they are and help them achieve their goals.”
Students have the option of completing this degree either entirely online or in-person on the UNI campus. Both delivery options include full-time and part-time tracks, allowing students to complete the degree at a pace compatible with their schedules.
Applications are now being accepted for the fall 2023 semester. Interested students can learn more and apply at online.uni.edu/sports-admin.