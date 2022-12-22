CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — — Panther fans braved a heavy winter storm on Wednesday night as UNI controlled the pace of the game in a 62-52 win over St. Bonaventure to close out non-conference play at the McLeod Center.
UNI led for all but 4 minutes in the game as the Panthers capitalized off SBU turnovers and multiple trips to the free throw line. The Panthers ended the night shooting 48.9% from the field, forcing the Bonnies to take 30 shot attempts from beyond the arc.
After exchanging a pair of three-point baskets to open the game, the Panthers went to work aggressively crashing the boards on defense inside the paint. Drawing contact on multiple plays, UNI went to the charity stripe ten times in the first half, putting early foul pressure on St. Bonaventure’s starting forward, Yann Farell. With excellent ball movement around the perimeter and inside, Tytan Anderson led the Panthers with 12 first half points, with an additional 8 points from Bowen Born as UNI held off a late push by the Bonnies to go into the halftime break leading 28-22.
St. Bonaventure would close the gap and pull within one-point of the Panthers, but Tytan Anderson’s attack inside continued to improve as the sophomore forward notched 13 second half points as part of a career performance. UNI shot 59.1% from the floor in the final 20 minutes, the third consecutive game the Panthers have shot over 50% in the second half, all while pushing inside for the open shots. Michael Duax and Cole Henry also got into the action in the second period, combining for 11 of UNI’s 34 points with Henry leading the rebounding battle in the second stanza for the Panthers.
Anderson finished with a career-high 25 points, plus 10 rebounds for his conference leading fifth double-double of the season. Bowen ended the night with 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including a game-high 3 made three-point field goals, as Henry finished with 9 points, a career-best 6 assists and a career-high tying 7 rebounds. Duax also recorded 3 steals to compliment his 7-point night