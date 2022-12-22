Dribble

UNI men’s basketball defeated St. Bonaventure to close the conference slate.

 From unipanthers.com

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — — Panther fans braved a heavy winter storm on Wednesday night as UNI controlled the pace of the game in a 62-52 win over St. Bonaventure to close out non-conference play at the McLeod Center.

UNI led for all but 4 minutes in the game as the Panthers capitalized off SBU turnovers and multiple trips to the free throw line. The Panthers ended the night shooting 48.9% from the field, forcing the Bonnies to take 30 shot attempts from beyond the arc.