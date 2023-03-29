ST. LOUIS — With the outdoor track and field season set to begin next week, the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) released its preseason poll.
Voted on by the league’s coaches, UNI was tabbed to finish third in the men’s preseason poll with 80 points, while the Panther women were picked sixth with 70 points. Indiana State was selected as the preseason favorite to win the league’s outdoor championship on the men’s side, while Illinois State was picked to win the women’s field. The 2023 MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held at the Redbird Track and Field Complex in Normal, Illinois May 12-14, hosted by Illinois State.
The UNI men took third place at last year’s outdoor conference championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines and are looking to build off a strong indoor season.
Carter Morton led the way for the Panthers with victories in the heptathlon, long jump and triple jump, earning the meet’s Most Valuable Athlete award at the MVC Indoor Championships in Chicago last month. Parker Kiewiet took home gold in the 400-meters in school record time, while Drake Hanson won the men’s 800-meters. The 4x400-meter relay team of Kiewiet, Hanson, Onal Mitchell and Andrew Feguson also took first place in Chicago with a new meet record time of 3:12.63.
Kiewiet, the 2022 MVC outdoor championship MVP, enters the outdoor season as the conference’s reigning outdoor champion in the 200 and 400-meters, as well as the long jump. UNI also won the 4x400-meter relay last year with the team of Kiewiet, Tate Hookham, Connor Blough and Zack Butcher.
On the women’s side, Katie Fare and Makenna Wilson placed second and third respectively in the shot put at the MVC Indoor Championships as a part of their breakout seasons. Meanwhile, the 4x400-meter relay team of Jill Bennett, Auriona Kimbrough, Emily Vos and Erin Kerkhoff took bronze with a time of 3:46.71.
The Panthers won two events last spring in Des Moines, clinching the conference title in the 4x100-meter relay with the team of Bennett, Madelyn Sanda, Libby Wedewer and Paishence Johnson in school record time (45.29). Rylie Todd, who placed ninth in the high jump at the MVC Indoor Championships, is the reigning outdoor title holder from a year ago with a jump of 5 feet, 8 inches.
The Panthers will open the outdoor season next Friday and Saturday at the Wartburg Outdoor Select at Walston-Hoover Stadium in Waverly. Competition is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday.
2022-23 MVC Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Preseason Poll
1st – Indiana State (96)
2nd – Illinois State (88)
3rd – UNI (80)
4th – Southern Illinois (72)
T5th – Drake (57)
T5th – Bradley (57)
7th – Belmont (40)
T8th – UIC (25)
T8th – Valparaiso (25)
10th – Evansville (11)
2022-23 MVC Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Preseason Poll
1st — Illinois State (140)
2nd — Indiana State (126)
3rd — Murray State (124)
4th — Southern Illinois (98)
5th — Bradley (96)
6th — UNI (82)
7th – Missouri State (70)
8th – Belmont (68)
9th — Drake (61)
10th — UIC (36)
11th — Valparaiso (24)
12th – Evansville (14)