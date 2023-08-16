The University of Northern Iowa is among 208 colleges and universities to be named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s 2023 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways it has created to support community college transfer students. This is the second consecutive year UNI is named to the list.
The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion. The Transfer Honor Roll is based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse and data submitted through the four-year institution’s profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa’s online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.
Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25% highest-rated colleges.
“The University of Northern Iowa is deeply dedicated to the success of our students, and this award exemplifies that commitment,” said Terri Crumley, director of admissions at UNI. “Being named among the nation’s most supportive universities for transfer students in the Transfer Honor Roll is a testament to our commitment.”
Spotlighted at the 2022 American Council on Education conference, the Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students, and this year’s winners had exceptional outcomes. Of UNI’s 2,200 incoming freshmen and transfer students for 2022, 764 were transfer students, a 23% increase from the previous year. Nearly 30% of UNI’s undergraduate population were transfer students in fall 2022.
“The goal of most students attending community college is a bachelor’s degree, but few do because of financial barriers and the complexities of the transfer process,” says Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “We are proud to recognize the exceptional colleges and universities that go above and beyond to create accessible pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for community college transfer students.”
One major way UNI has created pathways for transfer students is through UNI@IACC (Iowa Community Colleges). The initiative partners with Iowa community colleges and provides seamless access for students completing their associate’s degree to finish their bachelor’s degree online through UNI. UNI@IACC helps realize UNI’s vision of providing affordable and high-quality educational opportunities to learners who may not have access to a four-year degree due to their location, job or life commitments, but who need the degree and training to succeed in Iowa’s high-demand workforce. UNI also has the Future Ready Scholarship Program for eligible participants in a UNI@IACC program. The Future Ready Scholarship comes with two years of eligibility and covers the difference between UNI and community college tuition.