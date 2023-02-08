220705 Business MBA 220705 Business MBA036

UNI College of Business holds accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, an honor reserved for the top 5% of business schools globally. The cornerstone of this success is the small faculty-to-student ratio that allows for hands-on learning and a focus on personal development.

The Princeton Review has named the University of Northern Iowa’s on-campus Master of Business Administration (MBA) program to its list of Best Business Schools for 2023, an achievement UNI has consistently held for more than a decade.

“We’re honored to be again recognized as ‘A Best Business School’ by The Princeton Review, a recognition we have earned for well over a decade,” said Leslie Wilson, dean of the College of Business. “This ranking reflects our unwavering commitment to academics, career placement, and ensuring our graduates are ready for business. Of all the university and college rankings, the Princeton Review ranking means the most to me because it is determined through the voices of our students.”