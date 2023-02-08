The Princeton Review has named the University of Northern Iowa’s on-campus Master of Business Administration (MBA) program to its list of Best Business Schools for 2023, an achievement UNI has consistently held for more than a decade.
“We’re honored to be again recognized as ‘A Best Business School’ by The Princeton Review, a recognition we have earned for well over a decade,” said Leslie Wilson, dean of the College of Business. “This ranking reflects our unwavering commitment to academics, career placement, and ensuring our graduates are ready for business. Of all the university and college rankings, the Princeton Review ranking means the most to me because it is determined through the voices of our students.”
The list features the company’s profiles of 243 schools offering on-campus MBA programs. In the profile of UNI, The Princeton Review editors include comments from students enrolled in UNI’s on-campus MBA program who were surveyed for this project. One student said, “The amount of administrative support is amazing relative to the number of students. Turnaround on questions is very fast and the administration can support an advising need in short-notice.”
“All of the b-schools that made our list for 2023 deliver exceptional business education and programs,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. “We commend them for their excellent academics, and we recommend them highly to prospective MBA applicants.”
The Princeton Review editors weigh more than 60 data points in making their selections for their annual Best Business Schools lists. The selections for the 2023 list took into account data from surveys the company conducted in 2021-22 of administrators at 243 schools offering on-campus MBA programs as well as surveys over the past three academic years of 20,300 students enrolled in the programs.
The administrator survey requests data on topics from academic offerings, faculty and career services to admission and graduation rates. The student survey asks students to rate their school’s academics, professors, administrators and career services and to report on its campus culture as well as their career plans.
“What students tell us about their experiences at their b-schools contributes substantially to our school selections, profiles and ratings,” Franek noted. “We also factor data from our student surveys into our tallies of 17 of this project’s 18 categories of ranking lists,” he added.
UNI’s placement on this list is just one of many accolades received by UNI’s top-ranked College of Business. UNI College of Business holds accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, an honor reserved for the top 5% of business schools globally. The cornerstone of this success is the small faculty-to-student ratio that allows for hands-on learning and a focus on personal development.